Who are the couples on Love Island 2018?

These are all the latest couples currently in the Love Island villa

The latest recoupling on Love Island has taken place – and the first few islanders have left.

But who are the couples that are currently sticking it on in the villa and getting grafting?

After the boys were sent away to Casa Amor for a couple of days, they dramatically returned to the villa to discover whether the girls they had left behind had been busy grafting with new boys – or whether they’d stuck with the boys they’d coupled up with it.

Here are all the couples that are currently paired up on the ITV2 show:

Adam and Darylle

First it was Kendall. Then it was Rosie. Next up it was Zara. And Adam’s next conquest turns out to be Darylle, who Adam brings back to the villa. Now the question is, has he found ‘the one’? Or will the next brunette beauty who walks into the villa turn Adam’s head? Again?

Ellie and Charlie

After meeting in the villa, Ellie decided to recouple with new boy Charlie. We haven’t heard much from either of these two yet, but hopefully they’ll be a good match and Ellie will finally have found someone who ticks her boxes!

Samira and Frankie

Sam and Samira were coupled up, but a trip to Casa Amor has split up the couple and Samira has decided to recouple with new boy Frankie.

Sam and Ellie

Jack Fincham’s former flame Ellie was put into the Casa Amor villa to cause fireworks between him and Dani. But instead, Sam has cracked on with Ellie and has brought her back to the villa.

Alex and Grace

In Casa Amor, Alex spent most of the time cracking on with Charlie. Then, in the eleventh hour, he suddenly got his graft on with Grace – and she was the girl he decided to bring back to the villa. Will the Doctor finally have found his girl?

Dani and Jack

After a HIDEOUS turn that saw Dani being shown some very misleading footage of Jack in the villa, everything for Love Island’s favourite couple looked rather rocky.

However, thank goodness, Dani and Jack decided to recouple with one another and even had a kiss at the recoupling ceremony. Everyone: BREATHE.

Just before Casa Amor, Laura and Wes imploded and Megan and Wes started cracking on. Which left Laura single when the new boys came into the villa. It didn’t take long for Jack (Fowler, not Fincham…) to start grafting with Laura. And the graft paid off! The two are now a couple in the villa.

Megan and Alex

Megan was torn with what to do – was she going to stay single in the hope that Wes would too? And that he would return to the villa to pick up where they left off before he went to Casa Amor? Or would she recouple with new boy Alex and give things a go with him?

After a bit of to and fro, Megan made her mind up and went for Alex – and Wes’s dejected face when he returned to the villa alone said it all.

Josh and Kaz

If Josh looks a little, um, sheepish in this picture, it’s not hard to realise why. Not sure about what to do, he decided to recouple up with Kaz and bring her back to the villa. To make himself feel better, he explained, he hoped that Georgia had done the same thing and had also recoupled with a new boy.

But there was no such luck. Georgia had stayed loyal to him and looked pretty heartbroken when Josh – who she she said she had feelings for – came back with a new partner.

Who’s currently single on Love Island?

The tears in Wes’s eyes say it all. After Megan picked new boy Alex and Laura is coupled up with Jack, Wes suddenly finds himself single in the villa.

Georgia is now single in the villa after Josh decided to recouple with Kaz. As the only singletons now in the villa, maybe her and Wes will start cracking on?! Stranger things have happened in Love Island…

