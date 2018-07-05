Home and Away: Dannii Minogue and Kate Ritchie return for 30th anniversary celebration

The stars take a nostalgic look back at three decades in Summer Bay

Home and Away marks its 30th anniversary year with a special documentary airing later this month celebrating the Australian soap’s milestone, as cast past and present reminisce about the show’s most memorable moments.

Endless Summer – 30 Years of Home and Away screens in the UK on 5Star on Tuesday 17 July at 7pm, just hours after it premieres in Australia.

Famous alumni including Dannii Minogue, Melissa George, Kate Ritchie, Steve Peacocke, Bec Hewitt, Dieter Brummer and many more will share their stories of life on and off screen in one of Australian TV’s most successful dramas.

Set in the fictional coastal community of Summer Bay and exploring the lives and loves of the lively residents, Home and Away has been a huge five-nights-a-week hit in its native country for Channel Seven since 1988, and began broadcasting in the UK on ITV from 1989-2000, with Channel 5 picking up the rights from 2001.

Other stars who got their big break in the Bay and became global names include Isla Fisher, Naomi Watts, Ryan Kwanten, Julian McMahon and the late Oscar-winner Heath Ledger.

The specially-made retrospective, hosted by Aussie presenter Steve Pennells, also promises a surprise reunion, astonishing revelations, behind-the-scenes secrets that have never been heard before and some emotional moments.

A special storyline for the anniversary featuring a spectacular sink hole stunt, involving the show’s longest-serving resident Alf Stewart, aired earlier this year, and delivered the major twist more than 30 years in the making that Alf’s ex-wife Martha had faked her death and was still alive. Will any revelations about what’s been going on off camera for the last three decades eclipse that?

