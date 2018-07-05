Coronation Street: Catherine Tyldesley reveals when Eva’s final scenes air – and talks Strictly hopes

Will she be swapping the cobbles for the dance floor?

Catherine Tyldesley has revealed her final Coronation Street scenes will air at the beginning of August, and promises “a lot will be crammed in” on screen before her character Eva Price departs Weatherfield as the custody battle for her baby daughter Susie hots up.

Interviewed on Good Morning Britain today, Thursday 5 July, Tyldesley discussed her seven years on the street and the impact of the Aidan Connor suicide storyline, which has now led to a fight over his and Eva’s little girl between the single mum and the grieving Connor clan.

With the heartbreaking plot set to come to a head with Eva’s impending exit, Tyldesley assured viewers they could look forward to some “brilliant stuff” as the conclusion plays out, and praised how Aidan’s suicide was handled.

“It got a huge response and helped save hundreds of thousands of lives, Calm and the Samaritans were two of the charities we worked with and what (outgoing producer) Kate Oates did with the storyline was phenomenal.”

Talk also turned to life after Corrie, with host Susanna Reid putting Tyldesley on the spot as to whether she would be up for taking part in Strictly Come Dancing as her next move… “I love watching that show,” she beamed. “I think it’s fantastic and I’m a massive fan. Never say never, I’m focusing on the acting at the minute but somewhere down the line I’d love to do it!”

