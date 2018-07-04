Idris Elba to return for four more episodes of Luther

Idris Elba is going to put John Luther’s coat back on for four more episodes, the BBC has confirmed.

BBC1 has given the go-ahead to a fifth series of the popular crime drama written by Neil Cross; the drama will start filming next year.

The last we saw of Elba’s character he was solving the case of a cannibal killer with the help of his new sidekick DS Emma Lane (Rose Leslie).

The BBC has not confirmed who will star alongside Elba in the new episodes or whether they will see a return for Ruth Wilson’s enigmatic killer Alice, last seen in the series three finale four years ago.

Luther launched in 2010, followed by a second series in 2011 and a third in 2013. The last series was a two episode fourth series which was broadcast in December 2015.

Elba has long hinted about the likely return of the show, but today brought final confirmation.

The actor said, “Neil, the BBC and I have been talking about a further season and I am thrilled that we have been able to bring it all together. I look forward to putting the coat back on.”

Cross said: “Now what? It’s a question Idris and I get asked a lot. What happened to John Luther after we last saw him striding unbowed through the streets of his city, his blood red London? It can’t be over, can it? There’s so much we don’t know. So much unfinished business.

“The thing is, we’ve been asking ourselves the same question. Because we love John and wonder what he’s up to. And as for me, I’m scared of the monsters. The face at the window. The hand under the bed. The shadow at the end of the street. Who’s going to stop them, if not John Luther.

“In the end, we picked up the phone to some old friends and asked if they’d like to find out what happens next. It turns out, they would. So that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to find out what happens next.

Now what? Luther’s coming back. That’s what.”