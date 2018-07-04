Who could England play in the World Cup 2018 knockout rounds?

The Three Lions are into the quarter-finals, but when will their next matches be and who will they play?

England are into the World Cup 2018 quarter-finals after a nail-biting 1-1 draw and a penalty shoot-out against Colombia that saw goalkeeper Jordan Pickford earn hero status while manager Gareth Southgate put to bed the ghosts of a Euro 96 loss in which he missed a penalty.

Of course, this poses some important questions: who will England face in the next round? When will their matches be on TV? And was it really better to finish as runners-up rather than winners of their group?

Well, here’s some good news for everyone working 9-5: no matter the scenario, all of England’s knockout matches will take place either on a weekend or at 7pm on a weekday.

Here are all the details you need…

What do England need to do to get in the knockout stages?

Nothing – they’ve now qualified.

Here are the final standings for Group G…

Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points Belgium 3 3 0 0 7 9 England 3 2 0 1 5 6 Tunisia 3 1 0 2 -3 3 Panama 3 0 0 3 -9 0

Is it better England finished 2nd in their World Cup group?

Tricky question. On paper, finishing as runners-up provides a much easier draw. For the full permutations see below, but basically finishing as winners in the group would have meant a probable quarter-final against Brazil. As England finished as runners-up, Sweden await.

Football analyst Ben Mayhew predicted that the chances of reaching the semi-finals if England finished second were roughly 40 per cent. If they finished first, however, that figure dropped to 27 per cent.

I messed up the wording on this the first time, so here's a corrected version of how #ENG's #WorldCup chances are affected by finishing 1st or 2nd tonight. Chances of reaching semi-finals drops from ~40% as runners-up to 27% as winners. For the final it drops from ~20% to ~14%. pic.twitter.com/tYEufBQV11 — Ben Mayhew (@experimental361) June 28, 2018

But as England manager Gareth Southgate would have it, he didn’t actually aim to finish second in the group. He previously cautioned against attempting to be too canny with plotting a way through the knockouts – especially when it came down to asking his team not to try against Belgium.

“We have no idea who, when or where we will play,” he said at a recent press conference before the game. “We’re just pleased we’re in the next round. We’re building a team that everyone back home can see are passionate to play for England, that want to win every time they go out and are improving every time.

“We want to win. That would mean we top the group and then we can move forward. I go back to the fact we’re trying to develop a winning mentality and I can’t imagine a situation where I talk to the players about anything else. It just wouldn’t be authentic for what we’ve been trying to build for the last two years.”

Who will England play in the World Cup quarter-finals?

After their last 16 triumph over Colombia, England will head into a quarter-final with Sweden.

England will play Sweden at 3pm on Saturday 7th July

The match will almost certainly air on BBC1 – the broadcaster has the first two choices of quarter-final games.

When will England play in the World Cup semi-final? Who could they play?

This game, if England get through, will see them play either Croatia or Russia.

England’s semi-final is extremely likely to air on ITV, with the broadcaster having first dibs of the semi-final games.

If England win their quarter-final…

They’ll play Wednesday 11th July at 7pm. Check the full World Cup 2018 schedule here.

When is the World Cup final on TV?

Whether England make it all the way or not, the final will air on Sunday 15th July, 4pm from Moscow. The match will be broadcast on both ITV and BBC1.

When is the World Cup third-place play-off on TV?

The losers of both semi-final games will face off on Saturday 14th July, 3pm at St Petersburg. The match will air on ITV.

