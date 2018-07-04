Coronation Street sepsis shock: Jack Webster actor Kyran Bowes speaks out on storyline

Coronation Street’s Jack Webster will have his foot amputated after being diagnosed with sepsis, and in harrowing scenes next week is shown reeling when dad Kevin delivers the news as he comes round from the life-saving operation.

Advertisement

The hard-hitting plot is set to change the Webster family forever, and is the biggest challenge yet for young actor Kyran Bowes, who has played little Jack since 2016.

“When I heard about what would happen to Jack my first words were ‘Wow that is a big story!'” confesses the 11-year-old. “I was a bit nervous at first because I had never heard of sepsis and didn’t know what it does to you. My parents explained to me as much as they knew and we looked it up on the internet.”

Corrie’s research team assisted Bowes in his preparation for Jack’s plight and his reaction to the amputation that saved his life by putting him in touch with a teenager who had been through a similar experience for real.

“The producer Kate Oates arranged for me to meet someone who had been through it, so I could see for myself what sepsis can do to give me the confidence to play the story as true to life as I could. Through the Sepsis Trust I met Sasha Burrell (pictured with Bowes below), who lost both her legs due to having sepsis. She was really nice and kind and very helpful.

“She told me how she felt when she found out she had the condition and after her operation, and how determined she was it wouldn’t stop her doing normal things.”

The emotional fallout of Jack’s brush with death and adapting to life as an amputee will be explored in the coming months, and conversations with Burrell have been invaluable to Bowes. “Sasha explained Jack will have his ups and downs. He’ll be confused and devastated at losing his foot. In the scene where Jack wakes up and realises what has happened, it was a real challenge to make sure I showed the feelings of shock and upset that Jack and Kevin would be going through.

“You wouldn’t think Sasha had been through such a horrible illness, she is so brave and happy, smiling all the time. She was happy to help me, and very inspirational. She explained how she focused on positive goals – she even started trampolining which she had never done before the illness. Because Jack likes football she said he should concentrate on his football goals, be determined to play the sport again and to persevere.

“I hope I’ve done the story proud,” says Bowes. “Sepsis is a terrible illness and I hope Corrie helps others and raises lots of awareness.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.