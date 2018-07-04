Coronation Street: Sean’s homeless nightmare begins – Antony Cotton reveals real life link to plot

Coronation Street kicks off a hard-hitting homeless plot for Sean Tully next week when a run of bad luck sees the cobbles favourite finding himself forced to live rough after falling out with his friends, eventually ending up sleeping in a tent in a car park.

Fiz Stape has thrown out her lodger after getting fed up of him not paying his way, after the ex-Underworld machinist struggled to find a job having lied about being employed at a startup company in the city.

Seeking bed and board, the tenacious Tully has pity taken on him by former Rovers boss Liz McDonald, who agrees to let him sleep on her sofa. However, when Sean is then offered Liz’s old shifts at the pub by flailing landlady Toyah Battersby, his loyalty to Mrs Mac is forgotten.

Feeling betrayed by Sean, Liz chucks him out too and he desperately contacts everyone he knows looking for a place to stay but to no avail – stealing a tent from the bins outside the Kabin, he secretly bunks down for the night…

“This can happen to anyone,” says Antony Cotton, who plays Sean. “Earlier this year I got a random message on social media from a lad I had met a few times, he had become homeless and was asking for help. I thought all the classic things that everybody does – that all homeless people are on drugs or there’s something wrong with them. But I was thinking, ‘What could have possibly got them in this position?’

“He was living in a tent and I decided to help, I got in touch with the Manchester-based homeless charity Barnabus for advice and I booked him into a Travelodge for three nights and started the ball rolling to get things back on track. This man had lost everything,” continues Cotton. “He’d been robbed, had no front teeth where he’d been beaten up. No wonder people give up.”

When Cotton was told his character would be facing a similar plight, he was struck by the parallels. “Our assistant producer Tony Hammond told me Corrie would be doing a storyline about homelessness in the community and that Sean would be homeless and living in a tent – I couldn’t believe it.

“I put the research team in touch with Barnabus. It was weird as I had been doing the research without knowing. One of the scenes is Sean getting the tent out of a bush, where he’s hidden it. I knew that was accurate because this guy had done it too. Sean’s story is almost identical.”

