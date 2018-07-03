When are England playing in the World Cup 2018?

What time are England's games on TV? On what channel? Who will they face in the knockout rounds? Here's everything you need to know about the Three Lions at Russia 2018

England are through to the World Cup 2018 Last 16, after finishing as runners-up in group G.

That position of course determines who their opponents will be in the Last 16… and possibly beyond.

As England aim to win a World Cup knockout match for the first time since 2006, fans can can start – tentatively – to plot their route through the latter stages.

How far can England go? Check when their upcoming matches are scheduled, and find out everything you need to know about when the England squad will be playing next on TV.

Their next match day has now been confirmed after England finished runners-up in Group G. The match will be shown on ITV.

Kick-off 7pm UK time

Channel ITV

Venue Moscow (Spartak)

When will England play in the World Cup quarter-final?

The time and day of England’s quarter-final of course depends on whether they get through the Last 16.

If England beat Colombia in the Last 16 they’ll play Saturday 7th July at 3pm, against the winner of Sweden v Switzerland.

The match will almost certainly air on BBC1 – the broadcaster has the first two choices of quarter-final games.

When will England play in the World Cup semi-final?

Theoretically if England win their quarter-final against Sweden or Switzerland, they will play on Wednesday 11th July at 7pm.

If England get to this stage, they could play either Croatia or Russia.

The match is likely to air on ITV, with the broadcaster having first dibs of the semi-final games.

When is the World Cup final on TV?

Whether England make it all the way or not, the final will air on Sunday 15th July, kicking off at 4pm from Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium. The match will be broadcast on both ITV and BBC1.

When is the World Cup third-place play-off on TV?

The losers of both semi-final games will face off on Saturday 14th July, 3pm at St Petersburg. The match will air on ITV.