Love Island fans are gutted for Georgia and disappointed in Dr Alex after last night’s recoupling

Viewers are heartbroken after Josh decided to couple up with Kaz

Love Island fans were devastated for Georgia after she decided to stay loyal to Josh in Love Island’s recoupling on Monday night, only for him to ditch her for new girl Kaz.

Suspense had been building in the lead up to the brutal recoupling, with viewers watching on as Georgia, in the original villa, realised how much she liked Josh and made the decision to stand by him. Meanwhile – unbeknownst to Georgia – Josh was in the new villa, Casa Amor, cracking on with Kaz.

Viewers’ hearts went out to Georgia…

How did anyone who works for love island not tell Georgia, I would of been sprinting across that villa riving my head set off to grass! DONT PICK HIM!!!!!! — mia🌴🌺✈️ (@mia_cresswell) July 2, 2018

Every girl in the uk’s heart is 100% breaking for Georgia 😩#loveisland — Kelsey Bland (@kelseybland03) July 2, 2018

Who’s the most loyal person on Love Island and deserves so much better? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/jVqn3XY4S2 — Ra’naa 🍍 (@RvNaa) July 3, 2018

Many people praised her for staying so strong…

Still thinking about that love island episode and seeing Georgia physically take that breath and deal with the situation maturely and like a badass. How is she only 20, can she win on her own?? Thanks #loveisland — Sho🌻 (@shonaghforbes) July 2, 2018

genuinely adore Dani and Georgia’s friendship, as soon as jack came over to comfort georgia she just automatically mentioned how she had been looking after dani for him and didn’t even address how heartbroken she is, my heart man #LoveIsland — leah⛵️🔅 (@leaahfleming) July 2, 2018

Right I’ve caught up and have one thing to say: if you could bottle that moment where Georgia composed herself and refused to cry after having her heart shattered, no woman would ever be fucked over again. #Queen 👑 #LoveIsland — Doireann Garrihy (@DoireannGarrihy) July 3, 2018

Georgia turning around having a quick mind pep talk then turning back and shrugging,. Is probs the strongest thing I’ve seen, go on gal #loveisland — Danni.ls (@dan_danls) July 3, 2018

While some berated Josh and Kaz for their snakey antics…

There’s the Do Bits Society, and then the We’re Trash Society. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/SfvttLDhTQ — Vex n the city (@VexNTheCity) July 2, 2018

Good morning everyone except Josh from Love Island — Lydia Copp (@lydiacopp) July 3, 2018

Some Love Island viewers were disappointed in Dr Alex – who has actually racked up more girls than lothario Adam…

Adam and Dr Alex are more similar than people think. They've both gone from girl to girl, saying the same thing to each one. The difference is that for Adam, it worked. #LoveIsland — Alex N (@AlexBBN) July 2, 2018

alex is so formal, I feel like he’s prescribing antibiotics every time he speaks to a girl #loveisland — FM (@98fxm) July 2, 2018

Also why is no one talking about how Alex lead on Charlie for 2 days then just ditched her last minute #loveisland — that's fine (@yunolck) July 2, 2018

This episode Alex spurred on Sam to ditch Samira. The same Samira who saved him from elimination when no one would go near him. Then he’s talking about putting girls on the “subs bench”. All after he went off at Ellie for “betraying him”. Serious, the guy is the worst #LoveIsland — Calum Sherwood (@CalumSPlath) July 2, 2018

But it wasn’t all bad…