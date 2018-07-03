Who is Samira Mighty? Meet the Love Island contestant and West End performer

The professional dancer featured in Emma Watson’s live adaptation of Beauty And The Beast

Samira Mighty is one of the stars of Love Island who is already super successful.

The 22-year-old is a West End performer who has starred in productions including Mamma Mia! and Dreamgirls – and even revealed to RadioTimes.com and other press that she had once dated Chris Pine!

The professional dancer and performer says she’s got one main reason to go on the show: she’s normally too busy to find a partner. “I haven’t had the chance to have a proper summer break before because I’ve been doing long contracts in West End shows,” she explains.

Our dazzling ensemble member @SamiraMighty is so ready to take over #DreamgirlsLDN Insta Stories today ✨ Don't forget to tune in!https://t.co/ikol7IPEXC pic.twitter.com/1lUMGDOT3O — Dreamgirls West End (@DreamgirlsLDN) April 27, 2018

Samira also told RadioTimes.com that she has “done musical theatre for a long time now and I really want to move away from musical theatre.

“I don’t like meeting the guys in my industry as well,” she added. “Like everyone knows everyone, so if you’ve kissed a guy, then that girl’s kissed the guy.

“It’s just so small, so going into the villa it will be interesting to meet someone outside of my industry and moving onto something completely different, because I feel like I can do a lot of things. I don’t want to stick to one thing, so it’s going to be a great platform, and to meet someone hopefully.”

She also dedicates some time to covering pop hits on YouTube.

It’s something she’s been doing for over 10 years…

She’s also appeared on the likes of ITV’s All Star Musicals with Freddie Flintoff and she featured in Emma Watson’s live adaptation of Beauty And The Beast as a debutante.

But now that Samira has sorted a few weeks off in the villa, what can viewers expect? As well as describing herself as “hot-headed”, we’re not likely to see Samira back down in an argument. “I am a little bit stubborn – if you’re wrong, you are wrong in my opinion,” she says.

However, she also has a softer side, saying she’s a good shoulder to cry on. “I’ll bend over backwards for people,” Samira explains. “If a friend called me at 3am and said ‘I need your help’ then of course I would help them out.”

Boho Vibes🌈 A post shared by Samira Mighty (@samiramighty) on May 3, 2018 at 12:43pm PDT

Don’t be surprised if you see Samira strike up several friendships with the lads. “I’m a boy’s girl. All of my best friends are boys,” she says. “I do love hanging out with girls, but they can be catty. I’ve had it with a friend who I thought was my best friend, but then you realise they are not at all. I think there might be a bit of rivalry over guys. It wouldn’t phase me going head to head with someone for a guy.”

As for her relationship history, she’s had two serious exes. “They’d probably say I am very confident, very loving, and I like doing lots of things together. I don’t mind lazy days but I like being active and keeping the relationship fresh.”

What is Samira looking for in a boy?

Somebody who can make her laugh. “The biggest turn off would be if they weren’t funny,” she says. “Even if they’re beautiful but have no personality and are just dry, I physically can’t have a conversation. I hate awkward silences.”

So, as long as the boys remember a few knock-knock jokes they might have a chance.

Who is Samira Mighty? Key facts:

Who is Samira coupled up with on Love Island? Sam Bird

Age: 22

Job: West End performer

Location: London

Instagram: @samiramighty

Twitter: @MightySamira

