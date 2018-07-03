Hollyoaks: Courtney does a secret deal with Glenn behind Jesse’s back

Hollyoaks’ Courtney Campbell gets involved with gangster boss Glenn Donovan next week when she turns to him help bail out son Jesse and the family business, but can she trust the underworld crime king to keep their arrangement discreet? And is she putting her life on the line?

Donovan’s salon is heading down the tubes, and Jesse confesses to girlfriend Court he’s behind with the bills and has let running the place slide since the tragic death of his big brother Adam.

Still blaming Glenn for his sibling’s demise for drawing him into his criminal activities (with Jesse not realising his own father was the one to pull the trigger on Adam for being a police informant), the struggling stylist refuses to ask the poisonous patriarch to put his hand in his pocket and help him out financially.

Courtney gets impatient and decides to go behind her boyfriend’s back and begs Glenn for a loan – but are there really no strings attached? Of course there are, as Glenn is quickly getting the cocky Ms Campbell to sign all sorts of dodgy-looking paperwork, insisting it’s all above board.

While she’s nobody’s fool, tough cookie Courtney is definitely out of her depth with Glenn and will come to regret this deal with the devil – but as she’s the mother of his granddaughter Iona (from a one-night stand Courtney had with his other son Liam) could Glenn be grooming the sassy Scot to be his right-hand woman? Or is she putting her and Iona in danger from the Donovan dad’s many dastardly enemies now they know she’s he has a hold over her?

