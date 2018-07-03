Emmerdale: Lachlan’s next victim – will he kill con man Terry?

Emmerdale serial killer Lachlan White has a new target in his sights next week – con man Terry, who previously posed as the uncle of Lucky’s best friend, and last victim, Gerry Roberts to fleece the villagers by robbing the B&B during the tragic teen’s funeral.

Doug Potts, who also fell for Terry’s act (we’re still not sure of his real name as Terry Roberts turned out to be a fake identity), informs Lachlan the evil opportunist is known to the local police for running similar scams and preying on emotional mourners at funerals with the intention of robbing them.

With Lachlan still plagued by menacing text messages, he wonders whether Terry could be behind the intimidation campaign. After receiving yet another sinister SMS, he lies to girlfriend Belle Dingle he has a meeting away from the village and heads off to secretly track down Terry.

Belle is not convinced Lucky is telling her the truth and tries to get to the bottom of what he’s up to, unaware he’s on a mission to find Terry. Eventually the wily White finds him looking for gullible grief-stricken individuals at a funeral service. Watching as Terry walks away from a group of mourners, livid Lachlan reckons he’s found his tormentor and follows him with that all-too familiar murderous look in his eyes…

Will Lachlan have killed again by the end of next week?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.