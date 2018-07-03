EastEnders: Stuart targets Linda – but what is his and Tina’s dark secret?

EastEnders’ Stuart Highway has vowed revenge on Mick Carter for shopping him to the cops for his vigilante crusade in which he exposes sexual predators, but next week it’s hinted a dark secret linking him to his childhood friend’s family means the bald-headed bad boy is even more dangerous than we thought.

Advertisement

Halfway shows Mick a video from his bullying big brother in which he seemingly begs forgiveness for their recent falling out, conceding he made a mistake by accusing an innocent man of being a paedophile and insisting he’s stopped his predator hunting.

As the mates make amends, Linda is livid when her husband gets drunk with the dodgy fella as she thought she’d seen the last of the troublemaker. When Stu lends Linda a hand in the barrel store she makes it clear she thinks he should leave Mick and her family alone, but is shaken by his sinister response…

Fuming Mick confronts Stuart when Linda recounts what happened, but the horrid Highway tries to brush it off as a joke Mrs C simply took the wrong way and tries to creep around the landlady. Later that day, Tina Carter returns home to the Queen Vic after spending time abroad with daughter Zsa Zsa, and is surprised to see Stuart – and not in a good way.

Slightly uneasy at Stu’s presence, Tina ends up hanging out with her nephew’s BFF from back in the day when they bowl up at the E20’s 80s theme night together – only for the evening to take a turn that leaves Tina terrified. Over the next few days, friends Sonia Fowler and Kathy Beale sense there’s something wrong with Teen – will she reveal what’s troubling her?

EastEnders’ recent summer trailer implied there’s big beef between Tina and Stuart, with footage from the clip showing her saying “He is evil…” when the pair are reunited.

How long until we discover what dark and disturbing secret connects Stuart and Tina?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders pagefor all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.