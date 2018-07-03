EastEnders return: Cora convinces Rainie to betray Max?

Cora Cross returns to EastEnders next week desperate to scupper Max and Rainie Branning’s custody bid for baby Abi. Can she persuade her ex-drug addict daughter to do the dirty on her slippery son-in-law?

With Max ignoring her and the situation getting increasingly tense, desperate Rainie is almost tempted to turn back to drugs and buys a stash from her dealer. Former lover, and fellow reformed addict, Phil Mitchell surveys the scene and talks sense into Rainie before she can relapse into her old habits.

Telling Max he needs to keep an eye on troubled Rainie before he drives her bag to drugs, Mr Branning apologises to his fake wife – but the pair are stunned when they arrive home to find Cora holding Abi.

The custody rivals play nice, for now, but when Cora gets Rainie on her own she opens up about wanting to make amends in their fractured mother/daughter relationship and move on from the past – and Rainie is stunned when her mouthy mum makes her a surprising offer…

When Rainie clashes with Max after he clocks her closeness with Cora and questions whose side she’s really on, the cracks start to show in their sham marriage and she finds herself going behind her hubby’s back and being tempted by Cora’s offer.

Asking her if she’s serious about what she’s promised, Rainie is left upset when her mother backtracks and accuses her daughter of only being motivated by money and brands her a lost cause.

Deciding if that’s what Cora thinks of her, she may as well revert to type, Rainie demands a cheque – will she turn her back on Max and the cash he’s promised her if they get the baby? Is Rainie’s return to drug addiction now almost inevitable? Has Cora finally got one over on the man who’s now got his claws into both her daughters? And what does all this mean for baby Abi’s future?

