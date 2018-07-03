Coronation Street: Kevin’s heartbreak as Jack’s foot is amputated – Michael Le Vell interview

"Jack is so seriously ill Kevin is left with no choice but to agree to the operation…"

Prepare for devastating scenes on Coronation Street next week when Kevin Webster is told his son Jack could die of sepsis if doctors don’t act fast and amputate his foot.

After grazing his knee, little Jack’s health quickly took a terrible turn and he ended up in hospital where he was diagnosed with the blood poisoning condition sepsis. On Monday 9 July, the consultant delivers the shocking news to Kevin the condition is spreading around the body and they need his consent to operate to remove Jack’s foot or he won’t survive.

Crushed Kev must tell his son on Wednesday 11 July what has happened as comes round from surgery, while daughter Sophie can’t help but blame herself as Jack’s graze happened while he was in her care. Weatherfield veteran Michael Le Vell, who has played Street stalwart Kevin for 35 years, discusses the hard-hitting storyline and the long-term impact on the Websters.

Can you describe Kevin’s state of mind following Jack’s sepsis diagnosis?

Overwhelming shock, he didn’t know things could move this quickly from what he thought was just a little scratch which became life-threatening in a matter of days. Kevin doesn’t understand how a fit young lad can suddenly find himself in this position, it’s devastating.

What is Kevin’s reaction when he’s told he must consider amputation or his son could die?

He’s heartbroken, he doesn’t know where to turn or who to talk to, he feels lost. Kevin doesn’t want to be the one who decides on amputation, but Jack is so seriously ill he’s left with little choice. He doesn’t want to make the decision just in case the doctors are wrong, it’s so tough. Jack was a promising little footballer and suddenly out of the blue he’s got a life and death situation on his hands.

How does Jack react when Kevin tells him about the amputation?

He doesn’t understand at first, he can still feel sensation in his leg when he wakes up and it’s really confusing for him. When he starts to realise the implications he cries and it breaks Kevin’s heart.

How has it been working with Kyran Bowes on this storyline?

He’s been fantastic, obviously he’s only 11 years old and it’s a lot to take on board but he’s acted so professionally and dealt with it in a really mature fashion. Kyran met with a family who had been through this in real life and it really brought it home to him.

Do you hope this will raise awareness about sepsis?

If it does then that’s fantastic, soaps can be so great at making people aware of different issues that affect families, but without ramming it down your throat. It’s like with Aidan’s suicide, no one suspected he was that low but the signs were there for people to see. That’s what Coronation Street is so fantastic at doing.

Has it been challenging to portray Kevin’s reaction in the aftermath of the operation?

The writing is strong and from my point of view I hope it stands up and we make it as believable as possible, because there are families out there dealing with these emotions. It’s pure devastation for any parent facing this and like them, Kevin just can’t stop the tears. It’s his child and he feels powerless to help him.

Does Kevin blame anyone for what’s happened?

For a while he does lay a bit of the blame at Sophie’s door, he can’t help thinking if he was there would he have spotted the signs. Then when Sophie starts blaming the NHS and saying she’s going to sue them for initially missing the signs he gets really angry and asks Sophie why she’s trying to sue the people who are trying to save her brother’s life.

Can Kevin continue to be strong for Jack, and what does the future hold for the Websters?

Jack needs him to be strong, so he’s got to be. At the moment he’s still in shock and feels he’s let him down and he should’ve been there. When he gets back home and sees Jack’s football boots he has that moment of realisation his son’s life has changed forever. I think Kevin will come round and be strong for his son, and the whole family will be there to help him.

