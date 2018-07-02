World Cup 2018 TV schedule UK: Full fixture guide for every BBC and ITV match

Check out all the fixtures and results for every match at this year's Fifa World Cup, including full TV knockout coverage details live on BBC and ITV Sport

After the group stages, the Fifa World Cup 2018 continues with the Last 16 knockout rounds.

In the UK live TV coverage is shared by the BBC and ITV. All matches will be shown on TV, with each broadcaster also providing a live online stream for all their World Cup matches.

For BBC games, the action will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website and on iPlayer. ITV meanwhile will have live online coverage via the ITV Hub.

There will also be full live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT radio.

Check out the full fixture guide below, along with full coverage details for which channel each match is on. The final will be on Sunday 15th July 2018 in Moscow, Russia.

30 June

France v Argentina, 3pm BBC1 RESULT: France 4-3 Argentina

Uruguay v Portugal, 7pm ITV RESULT: Uruguay 2-1 Portugal

1 July

Spain v Russia, 3pm BBC1 RESULT: Spain 1-1 Russia (Russia win 4-3 on penalties)

Croatia v Denmark, 7pm ITV RESULT: Croatia 1-1 Denmark (Croatia win 3-2 on penalties)

2 July

Brazil v Mexico, 3pm ITV

Belgium v Japan, 7pm BBC1

3 July

Sweden v Switzerland, 3pm BBC1

Colombia v England, 7pm ITV

Quarter-final fixtures

6 July

Quarter-final 1, 3pm

Quarter-final 2, 7pm

7 July

Quarter-final 3, 3pm

Quarter-final 4, 7pm

Semi-final fixtures

10 July

Semi-final 1, 7pm ITV

11 July

Semi-final 2, 7pm BBC

Saturday 14 July

Third-place play-off, 3pm ITV

Sunday 15th July

Final, 4pm live on BBC and ITV

World Cup 2018 group stage FULL results

14 June

Russia v Saudi Arabia, 4pm ITV RESULT: Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia

15 June

Egypt v Uruguay, 1pm BBC RESULT: Egypt 0-1 Uruguay

Morocco v Iran, 4pm ITV RESULT: Morocco 0-1 Iran

Portugal v Spain, 7pm BBC RESULT: Portugal 3-3 Spain

16 June

France v Australia, 11am BBC RESULT: France 2-1 Australia

Argentina v Iceland, 2pm ITV RESULT: Argentina 1-1 Iceland

Peru v Denmark, 5pm BBC RESULT: Peru 0-1 Denmark

Croatia v Nigeria, 8pm ITV RESULT: Croatia 2-0 Nigeria

17 June

Costa Rica v Serbia, 1pm ITV RESULT: Costa Rica 0-1 Serbia

Germany v Mexico, 4pm BBC RESULT: Germany 0-1 Mexico

Brazil v Switzerland, 7pm ITV RESULT: Brazil 1-1 Switzerland

18 June

Sweden v South Korea, 1pm ITV RESULT: Sweden 1-0 South Korea

Belgium v Panama, 4pm BBC RESULT: Belgium 3-0 Panama

Tunisia v England, 7pm BBC RESULT: Tunisia 1-2 England

19 June

Colombia v Japan, 1pm BBC RESULT: Colombia 1-2 Japan

Poland v Senegal, 4pm ITV RESULT: Poland 1-2 Senegal

Russia v Egypt, 7pm BBC RESULT: Russia 3-1- Egypt

20 June

Portugal v Morocco, 1pm BBC RESULT: Portugal 1-0 Morocco

Uruguay v Saudi Arabia, 4pm BBC RESULT: Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia

Iran v Spain, 7pm ITV RESULT: Iran 0-1 Spain

21 June

Denmark v Australia, 1pm ITV RESULT: Denmark 1-1 Australia

France v Peru, 4pm ITV RESULT: France 1-0 Peru

Argentina v Croatia, 7pm BBC RESULT: Argentina 0-3 Croatia

22 June

Brazil v Costa Rica, 1pm ITV RESULT: Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica

Nigeria v Iceland, 4pm BBC RESULT: Nigeria 2-0 Iceland

Serbia v Switzerland, 7pm BBC RESULT: Serbia 1-2 Switzerland

23 June

Belgium v Tunisia, 1pm BBC RESULT: Belgium 5-2 Tunisia

South Korea v Mexico, 4pm ITV RESULT: South Korea 1-2 Mexico

Germany v Sweden, 7pm ITV RESULT: Germany 2-1 Sweden

24 June

England v Panama, 1pm BBC RESULT: England 6-1 Panama

Japan v Senegal, 4pm BBC RESULT: Japan 2-2 Senegal

Poland v Colombia, 7pm ITV RESULT: Poland 0-3 Colombia

25 June

Uruguay v Russia, 3pm ITV RESULT: Uruguay 3-0 Russia

Saudi Arabia v Egypt, 3pm ITV4 RESULT: Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt

Spain v Morocco, 7pm BBC4 RESULT: Spain 2-2 Morocco

Iran v Portugal, 7pm BBC1 RESULT: Iran 1-1 Portugal

26 June

Denmark v France, 3pm ITV RESULT: Denmark 0-0 France

Australia v Peru, 3pm ITV RESULT: Australia 0-2 Peru

Iceland v Croatia, 7pm BBC RESULT: Iceland 1-2 Croatia

Argentina v Nigeria, 7pm BBC RESULT: Argentina 2-1 Nigeria

27 June

South Korea v Germany, 3pm BBC RESULT: South Korea 2-0 Germany

Mexico v Sweden, 3pm BBC RESULT: Mexico 0-3 Sweden

Serbia v Brazil, 7pm ITV RESULT: Serbia 0-2 Brazil

Switzerland v Costa Rica, 7pm ITV RESULT: Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica

28 June

Senegal v Colombia, 3pm BBC1 RESULT: Senegal 0-1 Colombia

Japan v Poland, 3pm BBC2 RESULT: Japan 0-1 Poland

England v Belgium, 7pm ITV RESULT: England 0-1 Belgium

Panama v Tunisia, 7pm ITV4 RESULT: Panama 1-2 Tunisia

