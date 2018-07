When is the next Love Island dumping happening?

Here's everything you need to know about the latest eliminations from the Love Island villa

Love Island is nothing if not brutal.

Just as new islanders are starting to settle into the villa, it’s time to turf some out.

Any single contestants are at constant risk of being dumped, but unlike some shows that eliminate people weekly, a dumping on Love Island can occur at literally any time. They don’t call it a Flack Attack for nothing.

So when is the next dumping of 2018 due to take place? And who has been dumped from the villa?

The show’s latest recoupling took place on Monday 2nd July, when the original villa and Casa Amor came back together again.

Who has been dumped on Love Island?

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2