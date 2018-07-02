When is the next recoupling happening on Love Island 2018?

This is when we can next expect to see the islanders gathered around the fire pit for a tense session of recoupling

There’s always so much drama on Love Island – but one of the biggest sources of tears, fallouts and proper muggy behaviour is the recouplings.

So when can we next expect a Flack Attack in the villa? And when will the islanders be faced with the prospect of a recoupling?

After the antics of Casa Amor, the two villas are going to be merging after a new recoupling ceremony on Monday 2 July.

The girls in the main villa will be asked whether they want to stick with the boy they were coupled up with before the villas were split, or whether their head has been turned with one of the new lads. The boys, meanwhile, have been asked the same question over at Casa Amor.

However, it doesn’t look like any islanders left single are going to be dumped. Instead, they will just be left single in the villa – as Wes discovers…

When Caroline asks Megan whether one of the new boys has caught her eye, Megan says: “Although I was getting to know Wes, I feel like I’ve had a really good connection with one of the new boys. He is genuine, he is fun and I really fancy him so I’ve decided to couple up with one of the new boys.” She then chooses to couple up with Alex.

Wes, however, is then seen walking back into the villa by himself. Earlier in Casa Amor, Wes had revealed: “I just want to get back to Meg now. I feel like I know where my head is at and she was saying exactly the same stuff that I was saying… I’ll be gutted if she’s got with someone over there. We have put our necks on the line, I’ll be gutted if she’s done [something.]”

Oops.

Meanwhile Josh is left torn what to do over Georgia after he started getting close to new girl Kaz. “I’m not in the business of breaking hearts,” he explains in the Beach Hut as Casa Amor. “I know Georgia likes me and I do like Georgia.”

But who will he end up choosing?

Love Island airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2