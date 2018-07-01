Accessibility Links

When are England playing in the World Cup 2018?

What time are England's games on TV? On what channel? Who will they face in the knockout rounds? Here's everything you need to know about the Three Lions at Russia 2018

England's striker Harry Kane celebrates scoring the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between England and Slovenia at Wembley Stadium in London on October 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Adrian DENNIS / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images) Getty, TL

England are through to the World Cup 2018 Last 16, with their loss to Belgium in the final group game meaning they finish as runners-up in Group G. That of course determines who their opponents will be in the Last 16… and possibly beyond.

Click here for our full guide to TV, online and radio coverage of World Cup 2018

How far can England go? Check their upcoming matches, and find out everything you need to know about when the England squad will be playing next on TV.

World Cup 2018: Group G final standings

Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points
Belgium 3 3 0 0 7 9
England 3 2 0 1 5 6
Tunisia 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Panama 3 0 0 3 -9 0

When will England play in the World Cup Last 16?

Their next match day has now been confirmed after England finished runners-up in Group G. The match will be shown on ITVCheck out the match details below.

Tuesday 3 July: Colombia v England (Winner Group H v Runner-up Group G)

Kick-off 7pm UK time

Channel ITV

Venue Moscow (Spartak)

When will England play in the World Cup quarter-final?

The time and day of England’s quarter-final of course depends on whether they get through the Last 16.

If England does reach a quarter-final, the media match split means the game will almost certainly air on BBC1 – the broadcaster has the first two choices of quarter-final games.

If England beat Colombia in the Last 16 they’ll play Saturday 7th July at 3pm, against the winner of Sweden v Switzerland.

England manager Gareth Southgate (Getty, TL)
England manager Gareth Southgate (Getty)

When will England play in the World Cup semi-final?

We’re getting a long way ahead now, but England’s semi-final is likely to air on ITV, with the broadcaster having first dibs of the semi-final games. 

Theoretically if England win their quarter-final against Sweden or Switzerland, they will play on Wednesday 11th July at 7pm.

Possible opponents at this stage include Spain, Croatia, Russia or Denmark. But again, we’re getting a long way into possible permutation territory at this stage.

When is the World Cup final on TV?

Whether England make it all the way or not, the final will air on Sunday 15th July, 4pm from Moscow. The match will be broadcast on both ITV and BBC1.

When is the World Cup third-place play-off on TV?

The losers of both semi-final games will face off on Saturday 14th July, 3pm at St Petersburg. The match will air on ITV.

