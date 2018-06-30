Sweden v Switzerland World Cup 2018: when is the last 16 knockout game live on TV?

It may be the game with the least big stars on either side but sometimes that makes for the best contest - check kick-off time, date and channel info here

Sweden topped a group featuring reigning World Champions Germany to make it to the last 16 and will have strong momentum coming into this match.

Advertisement

Switzerland will be looking to replicate the resolve they displayed against Brazil which earned them a surprise draw.

Who will progress to the quarter-finals as the last 16 matches continue?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the seventh World Cup 2018 knockout match, including kick-off time, live TV coverage and squad details…

When is the Sweden v Switzerland World Cup 2018 Last 16 match being played?

The match takes place on Tuesday 3rd July.

What time is kick-off?

The match begins at 3pm UK time.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg.

Is it live on BBC or ITV in the UK?

Sweden v Switzerland will be shown live on BBC1, where coverage starts at 2:30pm.

Who’s in the squads for Sweden and Switzerland?

Sweden

Goalkeepers: Robin Olsen (Copenhagen), Karl-Johan Johnsson (Guingamp), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Swansea).

Defenders: Mikael Lustig (Celtic), Victor Lindelof (Manchester United), Andreas Granqvist (Krasnador), Martin Olsson (Swansea), Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen), Filip Helander, Emil Krafth (both Bologna), Pontus Jansson (Leeds United).

Midfielders: Sebastian Larsson (Hull), Albin Ekdal (Hamburg), Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig), Gustav Svensson (Seattle Sounders), Oscar Hiljemark (Genoa), Viktor Claesson (Krasnador), Marcus Rohden (Crotone), Jimmy Durmaz (Toulouse).

Forwards: Marcus Berg (Al Ain), John Guidetti (Alaves), Ola Toivonen (Toulouse), Isaac Kiese Thelin (Waasland-Beveren).

Switzerland

Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Roman Bürki (Borussia Dortmund), Yvon Mvogo (RB Leipzig).

Defenders: Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus), Johan Djourou (Antalyaspor), Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan), Fabian Schär (Deportivo La Coruna), François Moubandje (Toulouse), Michael Lang (Basel), Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Midfielders: Valon Behrami (Udinese), Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke), Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt), Blerim Džemaili (Bologna), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Steven Zuber (1899 Hoffenheim), Remo Freuler (Atalanta), Denis Zakaria (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Strikers: Haris Seferović (Benfica), Josip Drmić (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Breel Embolo (Schalke 04), Mario Gavranović (Dinamo Zagreb).

Who will the winner face in the quarter-finals?

They will face the winner of Colombia v England, which is played at 7pm on Tuesday 3rd July.

How did Sweden and Switzerland get to the World Cup knockout stages?

Sweden

Had it not been for conceding a cruel 95th minute goal against Germany, Sweden would have progressed from their group undefeated. Their 3-0 demolition of Mexico which won them the top spot was extremely impressive and showed that they have the ability to progress further. They’ll be slight favourites for this encounter and will go in brimming with confidence.

Switzerland

Switzerland’s draw in their last group game, against a Costa Rica side that had already been knocked out, was hugely disappointing for them. While victory likely wouldn’t have won them the group (thanks to an inferior goal difference to Brazil) the draw has taken the wind out their sails a bit. They’ll need to put in the type of performance that got them a point against Brazil if they’re to move into the quarter-finals here.

Who are the players to look out for?

For nations like Sweden having a strong leader is critical for a solid World Cup run, and the Swedes have that in captain Andreas Grandqvist. An intimidating figure in the heart of defence and a great penalty taker (he’s already scored two), the 33 year old is having an impressive tournament.

Advertisement

Switzerland’s Xherdan Shaqiri is expected to move on from relegated Stoke City this summer and his performances in Russia will only have boosted his market value. When Switzerland score he’s usually involved in some form, don’t expect that to change in this match.