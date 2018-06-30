When is Love Island 2018 on TV? Everything we know about ITV2’s hit reality series

Be prepared to sacrifice your summer – the smash hit ITV2 reality show is back

Love Island well and truly took over our summers last year, and it’s now back to do the same again in 2018.

Advertisement

Here’s everything we know about series four of the smash-hit ITV2 reality show:

What time is Love Island on TV on Thursday 28th June?

Love Island continues on Thursday 28th June on ITV2 but with a time change.

You can also watch a live stream for free on ITV Hub, where the episode will be available on catch up immediately after the show airs. Love Island will continue in the same 9pm slot every day.

Who are the Love Island cast for 2018?

The boys and girls heading into the villa have been CONFIRMED and include a doctor, Danny Dyer’s daughter and a boyband star. See a full list of current islanders below – you can click on each one for a full bio:

Laura Anderson

Dani Dyer

Ellie Brown

Sam Bird

Zara McDermott

Samira Mighty

Eyal Booker

Adam Collard

Jack Fincham

Dr Alex George

Wes Nelson

Georgia Steel

Megan Barton Hanson

Josh Denzel

The islanders who have been dumped so far are: Kendall Rae-Knight, Hayley Hughes, Charlie Frederick and Rosie Williams

Hayley Hughes, Love Island (ITV)

See the full cast and all the latest names and rumours here

Meanwhile, on day 9, Niall Aslam had to leave the villa owing to “personal reasons”. Read more about his departure here.

There will, of course, be new faces added in as the series progresses – including the possibility of a 2017 islander.

Dani Dyer & Jack Fincham

Laura Anderson & Wes Nelson

Zara McDermott & Adam Collard

Samira Mighty & Sam Bird

Megan Barton Hanson & Eyal Booker

Georgia Steel & Josh Denzel

Ellie Brown & Alex George

What does the villa look like?

Brand new pictures of the Love Island villa have been released. Click here to see the full tour from inside, including what’s new for 2018…

Is there a trailer for Love Island series 4?

There is. And it includes all the lingo – and is pretty flipping funny. Check it out here:

How long is Love Island on for?

RadioTimes.com understands that this series of Love Island will be the show’s longest ever. Series one and two ran for a total of six weeks, and series three was extended to seven weeks. However, if rumours are to be believed, this series will be on ITV2 for a total of eight weeks – making it the longest ever series of Love Island!

Where is the Love Island villa?

It looks as though the islanders will again be enjoying the delights of the same villa we saw on screen last year. It’s probably going to have a bit of a refurbish, but the bricks, mortar and villa layout are probably going to remain largely the same.

Click here to find out more about where Love Island is filmed.

Last year, seeing the islanders constantly lighting up caused more than a few complaints. So now, ITV have confirmed that this year, the only smoking we’ll see on Love Island will be the sizzling chemistry between the islanders.

An ITV spokesperson said: “There will be no smoking within the Love Island villa or the villa garden this year.” Read more about how it will work here.

Who’s still together from last year’s Love Island?

Gabby and Marcel recently parted ways (noo!), and they’re not the only ones to suffer a split since returning from the villa.

Here’s the latest relationship status of the Love Island couples from 2017.

What channel is Love Island on?

Despite Love Island sometimes outperforming ITV in the 9pm slot, the show will be remaining on ITV2 and won’t be switching to the main channel when it comes back in 2018.

Who’s presenting Love Island?

Caroline Flack is returning as presenter of the ITV2 dating show, while Iain Stirling will again be back to narrate all the action.

How do I apply for Love Island 2018?

Applications are still open, and here’s everything you need to know about applying for this series. So get grafting and you could be in the actual villa this summer. Producers have already seen over 1,000 hopefuls – but they’ve offered us some tips on what they’re looking for.

Kind of. While they’ll no doubt become famous in the coming weeks, Love Island’s stars have to put their careers on hold or leave their jobs altogether for their stints in the villa. So show bosses do pay them a wage for taking part – reports have it at £200 a week, although this is unconfirmed.

What else is new for Love Island this year?

Love Island is SO huge, it’s now launching its own podcast! Presented by former islander Kem Cetinay and TV presenter Arielle Free, The Morning After will be dropping six days a week and is set to feature “exclusive guests, superfans and interviews with the latest dumped islanders.”

Read more about the new podcast here.

Is Love Island: Aftersun back too?

It certainly is. The ITV2 spin-off was so popular that it’s again returning this summer, with Caroline Flack hosting the Sunday night show live from Elstree. She’s already excited about getting Danny Dyer on the show.

Here’s everything we know so far about Aftersun – plus how you can apply for audience tickets!

Is there a Love Island live stream?

Nope. While there are plenty of ways to get your Love Island fill, show bosses have decided against a Big Brother-style live feed… for now. Read more about their reasoning here.

Advertisement

Love Island airs every day at 9pm on ITV2