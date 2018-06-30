Coronation Street video: Jack Webster’s sepsis diagnosis is revealed – watch the heartbreaking scene

Jack Webster’s life will be left hanging in the balance on next week’s Coronation Street when he’s diagnosed with sepsis. Yesterday’s episode of the ITV soap saw Kevin’s son left with a graze on his knee while playing football with Sophie. But the situation looks set to escalate dramatically when Jack is rushed into intensive care in traumatic scenes.

In this sneak-peek look at an upcoming scene, Ali can be seen telling a distressed Sophie about Jack’s prognosis. Speaking about the bombshell news, Brooke Vincent said recently: “Sophie blames herself for failing to realise the seriousness of the illness. She feels a mixture of guilt, shock and fear. It escalates so quickly and she’s lost with all the medical jargon, they just have to hope that’s Jack’s in the right hands and responds to the treatment.”

On the topic of how Jack’s condition progresses, the Corrie star added: “Jack’s sedated in intensive care and once sepsis is confirmed it becomes clear his life is in the balance. Sophie is praying he pulls through so when they hear he isn’t responding to the antibiotics as well as they’d hoped, they’re devastated.”

Rumours are currently circulating that the youngster will end up having his leg amputated, it certainly looks as though an horrendous summer lies ahead for the Websters, but Vincent hopes that the storyline will raise awareness about an important issue:

“Corrie gives us the platform to tackle everyday struggles people face, and I didn’t know anything about sepsis prior to this. If you haven’t had any experience of the illness, it’s very confusing to know exactly what it is and how to spot it. So this is an important story to play.”

