Coronation Street: Maria gets bad news from Audrey about her future – watch the scene

Could a war for the future of the salon be on the cards? It’s certainly looking that way on Coronation Street next week when Maria gets a knock back from Audrey after asking for a 50 per cent share of the business. As viewers have already seen, Maria is getting increasingly disillusioned with her junior role and wants greater responsibility. But, as can be seen from this new clip released by ITV, Audrey isn’t too impressed with Maria’s ideas.

Audrey will be seen pointing out to her employee that the salon is a family business and that, if anyone is going to get a share, it’ll be David. But how will Maria take the rejection? Will she decide to resume her duties or find a way to up the ante?

