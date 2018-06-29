Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Is this the plot of Apple Tree Yard series 2?

Is this the plot of Apple Tree Yard series 2?

Writer Louise Doughty is working on a sequel to the psychological thriller

133095.60ad9a99-6168-42af-84aa-9df2b7231a44

Apple Tree Yard may have ended its self-contained story with all plot points addressed, but there could soon be source material for a second series. Writer Louise Doughty confirmed she’s penning a sequel to her book that the hit BBC drama is based on. And it’s all going to be about Mark Costley.

Advertisement

Although the character suffering from a high-functioning personality disorder was found guilty of manslaughter at the end of the book and TV show, Doughty wants to continue his story.

“There’s a lot more exploration to be done,” she said to The Sun. “What happens to a fantasist when his fantasies are revealed to be dust? This is a man who has lived by this image of himself all his life, as a lothario and someone heroic.”

This means that the sequel would start with Costley (played by Ben Chaplin in the BBC series) released from jail. “I reckon Costley emerges from prison a broken man, so how does he put himself back together?” asked Doughty.

Advertisement

Would he attempt to get back with Yvonne, breaking apart her family life? How would his disorder impact his prison life? And could he kill again? All depressingly dark questions we’ll have to wait for the answers to.

Tags

All about Apple Tree Yard

129665.1a97a108-16a6-4e72-aecc-ebd490d2fc29
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

97324

Emily Watson and Ben Chaplin to lead cast of new BBC1 political thriller Apple Tree Yard

127661

Watch the first trailer for BBC1 psychological thriller Apple Tree Yard

129589.2084b613-3e62-4ef2-9ea2-7c5d17157d19

Apple Tree Yard finale to air on Monday night

142436.91a7bcfa-cef1-4322-b270-dcaee0e4cde0

Angela Lansbury and Michael Gambon to star in BBC’s Little Women adaptation

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more