Hollyoaks: Lucy-Jo Hudson debuts as the prostitute mother of James Nightingale’s love child

Hollyoaks have aired Lucy-Jo Hudson’s first scenes, revealing the ex-Coronation Street star’s character as the mother of James Nightingale’s secret love child.

Advertisement

A special episode showing on E4 tonight, Friday 29 June, focused on James racking his brains trying to work out who’s framed him for Kyle Kelly’s murder. A flashback to circa 2002 as he raked through his painful past with mum Marnie showed James’s evil dad Mac being so ashamed of having a gay son he forced him to sleep with a prostitute on his 16th birthday.

Months later, Marnie met call girl in question Donna-Marie who was now pregnant, and paid her to abort James’s child. Fast forward some years later and it turned out she’d had the baby and kept blackmailing money out of Marnie – with love child Romeo eventually turning up in the village in the present day on a quest to find his real father…

Hudson’s casting was announced last month, with no firm details other than her character’s name being divulged at the time, so tonight’s appearance came as something of a surprise. The actress shot to fame in 2002 as Corrie’s Katy Harris, who’s scandalous affair with older lover Martin Platt led to a clash with her dad Tommy that ended in her accidentally killing him.

The murder was covered up by her mum Angela, who was jailed for taking the blame, while Katy tragically took her own life when the guilt became too much. Hudson left the cobbles in 2005.

From 2006 and for the next seven years she starred in ITV’s long-running Sunday night drama hit Wild at Heart, about a vet and his family moving from the UK to South Africa, as Rosie Trevanion, alongside screen parents Stephen Tompkinson and Amanda Holden.

Hudson’s other TV appearances include a guest role in BBC1 daytime drama Doctors as a child killer, for which she won the 2017 British Soap Award for Villain of the Year, and ITV celebrity talent contest Dance, Dance, Dance, in which she came second.

Off screen the actress is separated from actor husband Alan Halsall, aka Corrie’s Tyrone Hobbs, who recently announced they were splitting for a second time year after nine years of marriage.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoakspage for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.