Coronation Street: Simon in danger as Tyler seeks revenge – find out who gets poisoned

Coronation Street teen Simon Barlow is living in fear after tearaway schoolboy Tyler vowed revenge on his former friend for confessing to the cops he forced him to rob the cafe and break into Daniel Osbourne’s flat, terrorising pensioner Flora McArdle.

Now charged for the crimes by the police following Simon’s admission, Tyler turned up in the closing moments of the episode shown on Friday 29 June and threatened Peter and Leanne’s son, pushing him up against the wall in the ginnel and dragging his knuckles down the bricks…

Toxic Tyler starts his campaign next week when he cons Si into believing they’ll call it quits if he snaffles him a free sausage sarnie from the cafe, only to leave the snack under the gate at the Barlow house. When Eccles the family dog innocently eats the sandwich the pooch falls mysteriously ill, and the vet reveals she’s been poisoned.

Realising Tyler is behind the sinister attempt on Eccles’s life (don’t worry, the pet is promised to make a speedy recovery), Simon panics the bullying teenager is deadly serious about getting his own back and wonders where his vendetta will end.

Having pleaded guilty in court and apologised to his victims, Simon must wait for the hearing date, so granddad Ken decides to take him on holiday to until they case is called.

Will Tyler target more members of Simon’s family while he’s away from Weatherfield? Or be plotting an elaborate master plan to execute when the pint-sized apologist returns?

