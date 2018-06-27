Mexico v Sweden World Cup 2018: What time is the Group F game live on TV?

Everything you need to know about the Group F game at the Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg

Sweden need a win and a few goals against Mexico in this crucial last Group F match if they’re to progress to the round of 16…

When is the Mexico v Sweden World Cup 2018 Group F game being played?

The game will take place on Wednesday 27th June

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 3pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group F?

Group F is made up of Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

What are the latest odds?

