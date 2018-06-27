Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Mexico v Sweden World Cup 2018: What time is the Group F game live on TV?

Mexico v Sweden World Cup 2018: What time is the Group F game live on TV?

Everything you need to know about the Group F game at the Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg

ARLINGTON, TX - MARCH 27: Fans wave a Mexican flag during the international friendly soccer match between Mexico and Croatia at AT&T Stadium on March 27, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Sweden need a win and a few goals against Mexico in this crucial last Group F match if they’re to progress to the round of 16…

Advertisement

When is the Mexico v Sweden World Cup 2018 Group F game being played?

The game will take place on Wednesday 27th June

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 3pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group F?

Group F is made up of Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.

Full fixtures for Group F can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

Advertisement

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the Mexico v Sweden World Cup 2018 match here

Tags

You might like

137887.ca762dca-705c-49ce-b017-eb04459f8107

EastEnders: Stacey teased Kat and Alfie’s Redwater in tonight’s episode

122918

BBC Radio 2 building renamed in memory of Sir Terry Wogan

107337

Star Wars: The Force Awakens as told by emoji is surprisingly adorable

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more