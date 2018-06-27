World Cup 2018 Group D: Date, time, venue and TV channel for every match

Everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group D matches between Argentina, Croatia, Iceland and Nigeria

Which teams are in World Cup 2018 Group D?

Argentina

Croatia

Iceland

Nigeria

TV and radio coverage: All Group A games are being covered live on TV in the UK by either BBC or ITV. All games are being covered live on the radio in the UK on BBC Radio 5Live and BBC Radio 5Live Sports Extra.

Advertisement

Group D table and current standings

Group D Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points Croatia 3 3 0 0 6 9 Argentina 3 1 1 1 -2 4 Nigeria 3 1 0 2 -1 3 Iceland 3 0 1 2 -3 1

When is Argentina v Iceland being played? Saturday 16th June

What time is kick off? 2pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Otkrytie Arena, Moscow

When is Croatia v Nigeria being played? Saturday 16th June

What time is kick off? 8pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? ITV are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad

When is Argentina v Croatia being played? Thursday 21st June

What time is kick off? 7pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod

When is Nigeria v Iceland being played? Friday 22nd June

What time is kick off? 4pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Volgograd Arena, Volgograd

When is Iceland v Croatia being played? Tuesday 26th June

What time is kick off? 7pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don

When is Nigeria v Argentina being played? Tuesday 26th June

What time is kick off? 7pm BST

How can I watch the game live on TV? The BBC are showing the game in the UK

Which venue is hosting the game? Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg

Advertisement

Full World Cup 2018 fixtures by group