Why are Coronation Street and Emmerdale not showing tonight, and when are on again?

Soap fans face the unusual situation of neither Coronation Street or Emmerdale showing an episode today, Wednesday 27 June, thanks to ITV’s World Cup coverage moving the normal double bill of cobbles action and regular midweek visit to Yorkshire’s liveliest village.

Advertisement

The channel is showing Serbia v Brazil live from 6.30pm (kick-off at 7pm), but soap schedules have been disrupted all week due to the timing of the football tournament. There were double bills of both shows on Monday 25 and Tuesday 26 June, meaning fans have seen four of the usual six instalments of each.

Action resumes on Emmerdale this Friday, 29 June, with a single episode at 7pm, while Corrie is business as usual with a double bill at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. Emmerdale has dropped an episode this week, but showed nine episodes earlier this month ahead of the World Cup to make up for shortfall once the event kicked off (as it were).

You can expect high drama for Cain Dingle when we rejoin the Dales on Friday as drug dealer Simon McManus returns seeking revenge on the man who threatened him to keep quiet about daughter Debbie’s involvement in Ross Barton’s acid attack.

Across the Pennines in Corrie, Simon Barlow’s descent into a life of crime continues as he robs vulnerable old lady Flora McArdle – and Liz McDonald reveals she’s in love with Johnny Connor as she gets embroiled in the family’s fight for Aidan’s daughter Susie.

Next week there are more changes ahead, with Emmerdale and Corrie showing an hour-long episodes on Monday 2 July, missing out Tuesday 3 July, then reverting to the regular pattern for the rest of the week.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street and Emmerdale pages for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.