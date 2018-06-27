When is the next Love Island dumping happening?

Here's everything you need to know about the latest eliminations from the Love Island villa

Love Island is nothing if not brutal.

Just as new islanders are starting to settle into the villa, it’s time to turf some out.

Any single contestants are at constant risk of being dumped, but unlike some shows that eliminate people weekly, a dumping on Love Island can occur at literally any time. They don’t call it a Flack Attack for nothing.

So when is the next dumping of 2018 due to take place? And who has been dumped from the villa?

The show’s latest recoupling took place on Friday 22nd June, but a mid-week dumping looks like it could be happening TODAY (Wednesday 27th June).

In Tuesday night’s show, viewers were asked to vote for their favourite couples on the island – the result of which we should be seeing on screen on Wednesday, including Caroline Flack’s arrival in the villa after it was revealed on Love Island: Aftersun that she was headed to the island.

One thing seems certain: no-one’s safe…

Who has been dumped on Love Island?

