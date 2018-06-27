Hollyoaks: Yazz discovers Imran’s abuse of mum Misbah – what happens next?

Troubled Hollyoaks teen Imran Maalik’s violent abuse of his mother Misbah has been discovered by big sister Yazz who walked in on her sinister sibling scalding their parent.

Advertisement

In shocking scenes shown on E4 tonight, Wednesday 27 June, exasperated Misbah was forced into yet another row with her volatile son after discovering he used her credit card to illegally buy alcohol with pal Ollie Morgan.

Banning him from going on his football team’s trip to Barcelona as punishment, Misbah was then subjected to a horrifying attack in which Imran threw a boiling hot cup of tea over his mother’s arm, calling her pathetic in an angry tirade.

Returning home just in time to see the terrifying outburst, Yazz was shocked to witness her brother abusing their mum and desperately tried to persuade her to do something to put a stop to the violence.

Having kept quiet for months about the systematic physical and psychological abuse at the hands of her disturbed child, will Misbah now be forced to reveal the full extent of her ordeal? Could Imran be facing prison? Or is Yazz herself now in danger from her brother’s explosive temper?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.