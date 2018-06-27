7 TV shows that were saved by the fans

From Lucifer to Brooklyn Nine-Nine and beyond, many TV series have been given a second chance thanks to endless campaigning by the fans who love them

It’s hard to say goodbye. For some diehard fans facing the cancellation of their favourite shows, it’s downright impossible.

It seems like every other day there is a new hashtag trending on Twitter begging network executives not to cancel a programme, such as the recent #SaveLucifer.

Though this seems like a new phenomenon for the social media age, fans have been attempting to save their favourite shows for decades – they just had to be a little more creative with their efforts.

We’ve compiled a list of second-chance shows throughout television history, from Star Trek to Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

They’re from different genres and tell very different stories, but they all have one thing in common: the fans are the real heroes.