Home and Away: Ziggy and Brody engaged – but will Maggie’s illness ruin wedding?

Ziggy Astoni stages a spectacularly public proposal to boyfriend Brody Morgan in Home and Away next week, but the engagement could be over before it’s begun when the groom-to-be discovers the real reason behind the grand gesture.

Advertisement

After finding the heartbreaking goodbye letters cancer-stricken mum Maggie wrote to her family to be read in the event of her death, Zig is only too aware her parent is scared she’ll miss her daughter’s wedding day should she succumb to her illness.

Deciding to pop the question in a public display of affection on Monday 2 July, Ziggy ropes in the locals to get Brody in position outside Salt restaurant, then in front of her family and friends she unveils a big banner adorned with the words ‘Marry me?’

It’s an immediate yes from Mr Morgan and planning for the nuptials gets underway, but the pretty pair don’t have long to bask in their happiness before Brody overhears his intended discuss her true motives for the sudden proposal and fast-track wedding with Maggie – and realises she only did it so her sick mother can attend.

Believing she doesn’t genuinely love him and it’s Maggie’s health situation that’s pushed her to propose, Brody calls it off. But after a heart-to-heart with Ziggy’s dad Ben, he realises despite the circumstances, Ms Astoni is definitely the girl for him.

Recreating the proposal, Brody gets Ziggy to the surf club and in full public view unfurls his own banner saying ‘Yes!’ – the wedding is back on! But will Maggie make it to see Ziggy become Mrs Morgan?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Home and Away page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.