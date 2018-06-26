Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Home and Away: Ziggy and Brody engaged – but will Maggie’s illness ruin wedding?

Home and Away: Ziggy and Brody engaged – but will Maggie’s illness ruin wedding?

Tragedy casts a shadow over happy news in Summer Bay

c5jh

Ziggy Astoni stages a spectacularly public proposal to boyfriend Brody Morgan in Home and Away next week, but the engagement could be over before it’s begun when the groom-to-be discovers the real reason behind the grand gesture.

Advertisement

After finding the heartbreaking goodbye letters cancer-stricken mum Maggie wrote to her family to be read in the event of her death, Zig is only too aware her parent is scared she’ll miss her daughter’s wedding day should she succumb to her illness.

Deciding to pop the question in a public display of affection on Monday 2 July, Ziggy ropes in the locals to get Brody in position outside Salt restaurant, then in front of her family and friends she unveils a big banner adorned with the words ‘Marry me?’

c5jh

It’s an immediate yes from Mr Morgan and planning for the nuptials gets underway, but the pretty pair don’t have long to bask in their happiness before Brody overhears his intended discuss her true motives for the sudden proposal and fast-track wedding with Maggie – and realises she only did it so her sick mother can attend.

Believing she doesn’t genuinely love him and it’s Maggie’s health situation that’s pushed her to propose, Brody calls it off. But after a heart-to-heart with Ziggy’s dad Ben, he realises despite the circumstances, Ms Astoni is definitely the girl for him.

c5jh

Recreating the proposal, Brody gets Ziggy to the surf club and in full public view unfurls his own banner saying ‘Yes!’ – the wedding is back on! But will Maggie make it to see Ziggy become Mrs Morgan?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Home and Away page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. 

Tags

All about Home and Away

c5jh
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Films on TV today, Saturday 14 April

115583

Made in Chelsea Mark-Francis Vandelli's guide to staying cool this summer in London

129269.ad49327b-8d8d-492b-8903-e0550b80d9da

Keira Knightley and Dominic West plan anti-Trump protest by screening Iranian Oscars film

imagenotavailable1

Birds of a Feather returns – what did you think?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more