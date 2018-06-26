First look virtual tour inside the US embassy in London

Take an exclusive look inside the US embassy ahead of Channel 4's documentary Inside the Embassy

Earlier this year the new billion-dollar US embassy in Vauxhall, London, infamously branded a “bad deal” by President Donald Trump in January, was finally completed and opened to the public.

Channel 4’s new documentary Inside the Embassy follows Ambassador Robert Wood Johnson as he navigates Brexit, Twitter spats and trade. The film also follows the embassy staff, from Johnson’s press team, to the consular section responsible for identifying potential money launderers and terrorists,

Now you can take a look inside the new embassy yourself, with a first look at a virtual tour of the impressive building, which features an indoor pub (complete with dart board) and several gardens intended to reflect the US’s wide ranging flora.

Take a virtual tour inside the US embassy here:

Inside the American Embassy is on Mondays at 10pm on Channel 4