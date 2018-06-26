Emmerdale: Sarah risks her life as Debbie gets worrying news about her heart condition

Emmerdale’s Sarah Sugden is desperate to live a normal life despite her heart failure diagnosis, and the determined teen puts her health at risk next week when she lies she’s well enough to attend the school dance – despite feeling unwell and ignoring doctor’s advice as she waits for an urgent heart transplant.

Advertisement

Demanding a second opinion, Sarah and mum Debbie Dingle are devastated when they receive exactly the same prognosis. Fed up of being wrapped in cotton wool, Sarah is insistent she wants to attend the upcoming school dance and spend at least one evening not fretting about her future.

Sarah fibs she’s feeling fine so doctors and Deb let her out, but while she’s at the dance she struggles to conceal she’s struggling to breath properly and concerned uncle Samson Dingle suggests they go home – but stubborn Sarah is having none of it. Is she playing with fire? Will she survive the night?

Also next week, Debbie receives further news on her daughter’s prospects when doctors deliver the latest on her long-term chances – and it makes for a harsh reality check for the worried parent. How long can Sarah survive without a transplant? Or has a suitable donor been found meaning an operation and the agonising journey of recovery is imminent?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.