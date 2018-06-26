Donald Trump’s former press secretary Sean Spicer eyes TV talk show

The former White House press secretary wants to have "civil, respectful" discussions, he says

Someone call Melissa McCarthy and dig out her oversized suit and wig, because former White House press secretary and purveyor of “alternative facts” Sean Spicer has reportedly decided on a new career path: talk show host.

Yes, President Donald Trump’s former spokesman is apparently developing a talk show called Spicer’s Common Ground, according to The New York Times. He would reportedly host notable public figures for an informal one-on-one interview.

Spicer, who is not known for building political bridges, told the newspaper: “In this current environment, I think it’s important to have a platform where we can have civil, respectful and informative discussions on the issues of the day.”

According to a pitch sheet for a potential pilot of the series, it could be set at a pub or cafe and would feature one guest per week. The pilot could be filmed in July.

“The relaxed atmosphere is an ideal setting for Sean to get to know his guests as they discuss everything from the media to marriage,” the pitch reads, as reported by the New York Times. “They might even tangle over the merits of making your bed or the value of a great point guard.”

Since resigning from the White House in July 2017 after 182 days on the job Spicer has been working on his next move.

He’s already launched a podcast titled Everything’s Going to Be All Right, and joined America First Action, a funding group created to support the President and his allies. Also apparently in the pipeline: a book, a book tour, a documentary… and now his own chat show?