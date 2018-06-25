Soap schedule changes: How are Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale affected by the World Cup this week?

All your soap listings in one place

There are lots of changes to the soap schedules again this week thanks to continuing World Cup coverage. And it’s a case of either feast or famine: there’s three hours of drama on Monday (with Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale) all showing bumper episodes.

But Wednesday and Thursday are pretty much soap-free zones, at least where the big three continuing dramas are concerned.

Here’s your handy guide to what’s showing when:

Coronation Street

Monday 25 June – 8.00pm (60-minute episode)

Tuesday 26 June – 8.00pm (60-minute episode)

Friday 29 June – 7.30pm, 8.30pm

EastEnders

Monday 25 June – 9.10pm (55-minute episode)

Friday 29 June – 8.00pm, 9.00pm

Emmerdale

Monday 25 June – 7.00pm (60-minute episode)

Tuesday 26 June – 7.00pm (60-minute episode)

Friday 29 June – 7.00pm