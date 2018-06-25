Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Soap schedule changes: How are Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale affected by the World Cup this week?

Soap schedule changes: How are Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale affected by the World Cup this week?

All your soap listings in one place

pjimage-69

There are lots of changes to the soap schedules again this week thanks to continuing World Cup coverage. And it’s a case of either feast or famine: there’s three hours of drama on Monday (with Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale) all showing bumper episodes.

Advertisement

But Wednesday and Thursday are pretty much soap-free zones, at least where the big three continuing dramas are concerned.

Here’s your handy guide to what’s showing when:

Coronation Street

Monday 25 June – 8.00pm (60-minute episode)

Tuesday 26 June – 8.00pm (60-minute episode)

Friday 29 June – 7.30pm, 8.30pm

EastEnders

Monday 25 June – 9.10pm (55-minute episode)

Friday 29 June – 8.00pm, 9.00pm

Emmerdale

Monday 25 June – 7.00pm (60-minute episode)

Tuesday 26 June – 7.00pm (60-minute episode)

Advertisement

Friday 29 June – 7.00pm

Tags

All about Emmerdale

Screen Shot 2018-06-25 at 09.36.19
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

113153

The Bodyguard review: Beverley Knight’s power ballads practically lift the roof off ★★★

imagenotavailable1

Watch an exclusive clip of Denzel Washington in Flight – and win free preview tickets

imagenotavailable1

The Undateables to continue their search for love in series 3

Programme Name: Classic Mary Berry - TX: n/a - Episode: The Great Outdoors (No. 5 - The Great Outdoors) - Picture Shows: making her Classic Bouillabaisse. Mary Berry - (C) Endemol Shine UK - Photographer: Production

Mary Berry and Claudia Winkleman invade people’s homes in the trailer for Britain’s Best Home Cook

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more