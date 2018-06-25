Accessibility Links

How do I get the Love Island app and how does it work?

Everything you need to know about the interactive app that accompanies ITV2's hit dating show

Love Island contestants group shot

Love Island is back with a brand-new series, promising mugs, melts, bantz and grafting galore. And in case eight weeks of TV coverage is not enough for you, there’s another way to stay up to date with the goings-on at the villa: the Love Island app.

How do you download the Love Island App?

The app is available for free to Apple iOS and Android users. You can download the Love Island App from the iTunes App Store here or on Play Store here.

How do you use the Love Island App?

©ITV Plc

The newly updated app is divided into four sections: Feed, Style, Vote, Shop and More.

The Feed features the Island’s coverage across social media, filled with bikini clad Instagrams and tell-all Twitter clips, as well as regular video news from the villa. Each post is accompanied by customised emojis in the shape of a pineapple (heart eyes), ice lolly (laughing face), donut (shocked face) and a watermelon (angry face) for you to react with.

Shop includes the coveted Love Island water bottle (£15) and a personalised phone case (£10) available to purchase, while Style is another chance to try to sell you stuff, including bikinis and earrings.

However, the app’s most important feature is the Vote section. This allows you to vote for free, once per device, to save your favourite Islander couples. Voting times will be announced live on the show each night.

More directs you to ITV’s latest island news and FAQs.

Love Island first airs on Monday 4th June at 9pm on ITV2

Sophie Bunce

Love Island

Love Island 2018 Ellie Brown
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

