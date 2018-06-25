Coronation Street: Kayla’s mum Marsha arrives – and Emmerdale fans will definitely recognise her

Soap fans may well do a double take when Kayla’s mum Marsha Clifton turns up on Coronation Street tonight, seeing as the actress who plays her once had a key role in a high-profile Emmerdale plotline. Joanne Mitchell was last seen on ITV playing Liv’s mum Sandra Flaherty, who was embroiled in the emotive sexual abuse storyline that saw Aaron eventually testify in court against his father Gordon. Sandra was last seen on screen going to the police to make a statement about Gordon’s actions before moving away to Dublin.

Now, though, actress Joanne Mitchell will turn up on Coronation Street, once again playing the wife of a man convicted of sexual abuse. Her character Marsha Clifton arrives at Speed Daal this evening and recognises Craig as being the special constable who testified against her husband Neil in court.

When Kayla secretly tells her mum that she’s trying to get close to Craig in order to aid Neil’s appeal, Marsha can’t help but disapprove of her daughter’s actions. But will Marsha be able to talk Kayla round?

Actress Joanne Mitchell’s CV is filled with appearances in soapland and on continuing dramas. As well as Emmerdale (where she also played DS Karen Farnborough in 2003) and Corrie, she has had guest roles on Waterloo Road, Holby City, Casualty, Doctors, Heartbeat and Bad Girls.

