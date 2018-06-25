Coronation Street: Craig discovers Kayla’s dark secret – watch the brand-new scene

Is Kayla Westbrook’s secret about to be revealed in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street? As fans of the ITV soap know, Speed Daal waitress Kayla is hiding the fact that her dad is predatory police officer Neil Clifton, who is currently in prison after being found guilty of being part of a sexual exploitation ring. Kayla is under the impression that her father is innocent and is now trying to get close to Craig and Bethany in the belief that it will aid Neil’s appeal.

But this evening’s episode of Corrie will see Kayla’s plan threaten to go off the rails when her mum Marsha comes into Speed Daal and recognises Craig. After asking what’s going on, a disapproving Marsha hears from her daughter that she wants payback so that Bethany is shown to be “the lying bitch that she is”.

Unfortunately for Kayla, Craig is listening in and hears all about her dad being in prison. But how much has he heard about Kayla’s anger towards Bethany? Watch the sneak peek scene above and find out more when Coronation Street shows this episode in full tonight at 8.00pm.

