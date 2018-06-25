Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Alex and Ellie clash in Love Island showdown

Alex and Ellie clash in Love Island showdown

Could it all be over for Doctor Love and the girl he coupled up with just days ago?

Alex and Ellie argue in Love Island

Love Island’s Doctor Love and latecomer Ellie look set for a heated clash in the villa as they sit down to discuss their troubled courtship.

Advertisement

Alex chose to couple up with Ellie following a week of encouragement from his fellow Islanders, plucking up the courage to kiss her on the first date and giving her a proper snog a few days later after being egged on by Adam and Jack.

Want more Love Island content? Click here

Dani Dyer, Love Island (ITV, EH)

Ellie initially seemed to respond positively but as the days went by she expressed her concerns about the “staged” nature of their kisses and her worries that they were under too much pressure to actually hit it off.

Now, that tension is set to come to a head as Ellie tells the girls that she doesn’t have a sexual attraction to him.

Alex, frustrated with the way in which their relationship is, or rather is NOT, progressing vents to Dani and Laura before sitting down for a heated discussion with Ellie about the whole sorry mess.

Will Doctor Love EVER find his ideal woman? And what will Ellie have to say about it all?

Advertisement

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm

Tags

All about Love Island

Alex and Ellie argue in Love Island
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Jack Fincham Love Island 2018

No, Jack Fincham’s ex-girlfriend Keeley Maguire isn’t about to go into Love Island

Caroline Flack on Love Island

This could be the bombshell Caroline Flack is about to drop on the Love Island villa

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.30 Monday 28th May 2018 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4 on ITV2 Pictured: Adam Collard, Hayley Hughes, Jack Fincham, Kendall Rae-Knight, Niall Aslam, Samira Mighty, Dr. Alex George, Dani Mas Dyer, Wes Nelson, Laura Anderson and Eyal Booker. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Everything we know about Love Island 2018

Getty, ITV, TL

Danny Dyer admits he’s missing his daughter as Dani and Jack make it official on Love Island

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more