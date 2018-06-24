World Cup 2018: What time is Group H fixture Japan v Senegal on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?
Everything you need to know about the Group H game at the Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg
Japan are unlikely to have quite enough to match the speed of a side led by Liverpool’s Sadio Mané. But then again, Group H is almost certainly the most open of the tournament. Who will come out on top?
When is the Japan v Senegal World Cup 2018 Group H game being played?
The game will take place on Sunday 24th June
What time is kick off?
The match begins at 4pm BST.
What stadium is hosting the tie?
Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg
Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?
Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.
Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group H?
Group H is made up of Poland, Senegal, Columbia and Japan.
