Poland v Senegal World Cup 2018: What time is the Group H game live on TV?

Everything you need to know about the Group H game at the Otkrytie Arena, Moscow

Forget the goal scoring abilities of world class striker Robert Lewandowski, the focus for Poland in the buildup to Russia has been solidifying their leaky defence. They qualified with the worst defensive record of any group winner, which doesn’t inspire much confidence even if the memories of a joint-best record in that department at Euro 2016 remain fresh.

Poland’s midfield concerns will likely rear their head again too. The team may have plenty of quality up top but are lacking in the middle of the park. Having a player of Lewandowski’s quality is futile if you can’t create chances for him to put away.

Senegal on the other hand will be in a party mood, with this game marking their return to the World Cup after a 16-year absence. Their recent play has been branded ‘dull’ by pundits which is a far cry from the brand of football winger Sadio Mané is used to playing at club level with Liverpool. But manager Aliou Cissé will be aiming to match Senegal’s last World Cup appearance where they made it to the quarter-finals.

When is the Poland v Senegal World Cup 2018 Group H game being played?

The game will take place on Tuesday 19th June.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 4pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Otkrytie Arena, Moscow

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on ITV.

Which players are in the Poland and Senegal World Cup squads?

Poland

Goalkeepers: Bartosz Bialkowski (Ipswich), Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea City), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus).

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Thiago Cionek (SPAL), Kamil Glik (Monaco), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Michal Pazdan (Legia Warsaw), Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund).

Midfielders: Jakub Blaszczykowski (Wolfsburg), Jacek Goralski (Ludogorets Razgrad), Kamil Grosicki (Hull City), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Paris St-Germain), Rafal Kurzawa (Gornik Zabrze), Karol Linetty (Sampdoria), Slawomir Peszko (Lechnia Gdansk), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).

Strikers: Dawid Kownacki (Sampdoria), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli), Lukasz Teodorczyk (Anderlecht).

Senegal

Goalkeepers: Khadim N’Diaye (Horoya AC), Abdoulaye Diallo (Rennes), Alfred Gomis (Torino).

Defenders: Kara Mbodji (Anderlecht), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Moussa Wague (Eupen), Saliou Ciss (Angers), Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux), Lamine Gassama (Alanyaspor).

Midfielders: Badou Ndiaye (Stoke), Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham), Cheikh N’Doye (Birmingham), Salif Sane (Hannover 96), Alfred N’Diaye (Villarreal).

Strikers: Moussa Sow (Bursaspor), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Keita Balde Diao (Monaco), Moussa Konate (Amiens), Ismaila Sarr (Rennes), Diafra Sakho (Rennes), Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke), M’Baye Niang (AC Milan).

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group H?

Group H is made up of Poland, Senegal, Columbia and Japan.

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

What are the latest odds?

