EastEnders: Kat and Big Mo kill Jean’s husband Ollie?

EastEnders’ Slater clan are at the heart of the drama this week when Jean Walters’ estranged husband Ollie arrives amidst accusations he’s been beating his other half – resulting in a showdown that sees Jean finding her other half lying unconscious with Big Mo Harris standing over him brandishing a hammer!

Advertisement

Since she returned to Walford, Jean has swerved the subject of why she effectively walked out on her marriage to Ollie and left him behind in Brighton to settle back into life with her rowdy relatives in Albert Square.

Kat Moon returns from her trip to Spain in an hour-long episode on Monday 25 June and encourages Jean to return to Ollie, but her reluctance suggests she’s hiding something. After a heart-to-heart, on Friday 29 June Kat tells Mo that Ollie has been hitting Jean and she has summoned him to lunch chez Slater so she can get to the bottom of what’s going on.

Ollie then turns up announced, taking Kat and Mo by surprise as their plan to take matters into their own hands is scuppered with Jean out of the way, so they quickly lash out and lay into Mr Walters and refuse to hear his side of the story.

However, before he can explain himself Ollie dramatically collapses to the floor – and with perfect timing Jean arrives home to the sight of Ollie on the floor with Mo hovering with a hammer!

What’s wrong with Ollie? Will Jean assume Mo attacked him and report her to the police? And is he really guilty of abusing his wife?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.