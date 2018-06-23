World Cup 2018: What time is Group F fixture Germany v Sweden on TV? What channel’s it on? When’s kick off?

Everything you need to know about the Group F game at the Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

After a shock loss against Mexico, reigning champs Germany are in dire need of a win. In fact, if they lose and Mexico win or draw their game against South Korea (4pm today, ITV) then Germany will be out of the competition.

Check kick-off time, live TV coverage and more below.

When is the Germany v Sweden World Cup 2018 Group F game being played?

The game will take place on Saturday 23rd June

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 7pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on ITV.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group F?

Group F is made up of Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.

What are the latest odds?

