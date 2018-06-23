Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
When is the next Love Island dumping happening?

When is the next Love Island dumping happening?

Here's everything you need to know about the latest eliminations from the Love Island villa

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4: Ep8 on ITV2 Pictured: As night falls over the villa, the Islanders play a game of Dares. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052 TL

Love Island is nothing if not brutal.

Advertisement

Just as new islanders are starting to settle into the villa, it’s time to turf some out.

Any single contestants are at constant risk of being dumped, but unlike some shows that eliminate people weekly, a dumping on Love Island can occur at literally any time. They don’t call it a Flack Attack for nothing.

So when is the next dumping of 2018 due to take place? And who has been dumped from the villa?

Want more Love Island content? Click here

Dani Dyer, Love Island (ITV, EH)

The show’s next recoupling took place on Friday 22nd June.

Who has been dumped on Love Island?

Rosie Williams

Rosie Williams in Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL
Rosie Williams in Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL

Hayley Hughes & Charlie Frederick

Hayley Hughes, Love Island (ITV, EH)
Hayley Hughes, Love Island (ITV, EH)
Charlie Frederick, Love Island (ITV, EH)
Charlie Frederick, Love Island (ITV, EH)

Kendall Rae-Knight

Kendall, Love Island (ITV, EH)
Kendall, Love Island (ITV)
Advertisement

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2

Tags

All about Love Island

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4: Ep19 on ITV2 Pictured: The Islanders’ worst fears are confirmed when a surprise text reveals a looming recoupling: Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling. The boys will choose which girls they want to couple up with and the girl not picked will be dumped from the island. With both Samira and Rosie in a compromising position, having failed to find love, it soon becomes clear that a big decision will lie with new boy Sam. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052 ITV, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Kendall Rae-Knight and Niall Aslam on Love Island 2018

Love Island viewers are doubting whether Niall is a true Harry Potter fan

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.30 Monday 28th May 2018 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4 on ITV2 Pictured: Adam Collard, Hayley Hughes, Jack Fincham, Kendall Rae-Knight, Niall Aslam, Samira Mighty, Dr. Alex George, Dani Mas Dyer, Wes Nelson, Laura Anderson and Eyal Booker. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Everything we know about Love Island 2018

Love Island: Aftersun

Who are the couples on Love Island 2018?

©ITV Plc

Who’s going to be in the new series of Love Island?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more