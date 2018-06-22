How to buy tickets for Disney On Ice: Dream Big

Moana, Aladdin, Ariel, Maleficent and Elsa will be touring the UK in 2018

All your favourite Disney characters will be skating into Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham, Sheffield, Nottingham and London later this year.

The hugely popular family show Disney On Ice will return to the UK in September with a brand-new production. Dream Big will be “a collection of inspiring stories” featuring characters from Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Tangled and Moana.

The show will premiere in Glasgow and tour the UK, visiting Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham, Sheffield, Nottingham and London (see below for the full list of dates and venues below).

Presale tickets are available from 22 June via Ticketmaster.co.uk. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 29 June at 9am.

Expect all the magic and adventure of Disney’s tales through figure-skating, fabulous costumes and dazzling set designs, plus plenty of thrilling special effects.

Audiences will travel to the kingdom of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf, jump into amazing adventures with Aladdin, battle the villain Maleficent (in the form of a fire-breathing dragon) and dive under the sea with headstrong Ariel.

Tour dates in full:

21 to 30 September 2018 – Intu Braehead, Glasgow

2 to 7 October 2018 – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

10 to 14 October 2018 – Manchester Arena

19 to 28 October 2018 – Arena Birmingham

14 to 18 November 2018 – Flydsa Arena, Sheffield

21 to 25 November 2018 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

26 December to 6 January 2019 – The O2, London