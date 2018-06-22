Call the Midwife stars Bryony Hannah, Emerald Fennell and Kate Lamb won’t be returning for series seven

A spokesperson for the hit drama confirms that all three actors have quit the BBC1 show

Call the Midwife is to lose Bryony Hannah, Emerald Fennell and Kate Lamb from the cast after all three actors decided to quit the BBC1 drama.

Fennell and Lamb played nurses Patsy Mount and Delia Busby while Hannah has starred as nun Cynthia Miller since series one aired in 2012.

The news that the three actors won’t be returning for series seven of the hit Sunday night show was confirmed to RadioTimes.com.

A spokesperson for the show said: “We are always sad when actors want to move on to pastures new, as it’s a wrench to let go of such beloved characters, but time and again over the years it has proved hugely exciting to bring new faces and personalities into the mix.

“As a large ensemble family, comings and goings are part of life in Call the Midwife and we wish Emerald, Kate and Bryony all the luck for their next projects. Our core team are still very much at the heart of series seven and viewers have already taken newer cast members like Nurse Crane and Valerie into their hearts.

“We are also excited to have recently introduced our new midwife, Lucille. Call the Midwife continues to go from strength to strength with a regular audience of over 10 million and series six overnight ratings bucked the TV trend by increasing from series five.”

That will be of little comfort to Midwife fans who were thrilled to finally see Patsy and Delia reunited at the end of series six as the pair finally shared a kiss.

Now, it looks like we’ll never find out what happened next. Three further series of Call the Midwife have so far been confirmed, along with three Christmas specials.

Meanwhile it was recently announced that Black Mirror actress Leonie Elliott had been cast as Nurse Lucille Anderson, who will become the first West Indian midwife to feature as a regular character in the BBC drama.