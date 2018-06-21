Hollyoaks: Jennifer Metcalfe teases Mercedes summer wedding in new interview

Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe has revealed more about her character Mercedes McQueen’s return to the soap as the actress resumes filming after a year of real-life maternity leave.

Advertisement

In an interview filmed for Instagram’s new IGTV video platform, Metcalfe is on location in Spain filming Mercy’s hen night with the rest of her on-screen clan, including Nicole Barber Lane (Myra), Diane Langton (Nana) and Chelsee Healey (Goldie).

Discussing her comeback following the birth last year of her son Daye with partner Greg Lake from Geordie Shore, Metcalfe commented: “It’s so good to be back. I’ve had my little break but after being away for a year and to come back and film my first scenes out in Spain, I’m just made up. It’s amazing!”

Mouthy Mercedes was last seen heading for the States to track down estranged son Bobby and keep him from being officially adopted by the Costello family. According to Metcalfe, Mercy would have us believe she’s a changed woman when we catch up with her – but that’s not necessarily the case…

“Mercedes wants to try and convince everyone she’s changed. She’s got new morals, is freer, cooler and a better person – she eats granola! That doesn’t last long…”

The special on-location episodes air later this summer, and will also feature a cameo appearance from Good Morning Britain host Richard Arnold as himself. But why is a TV presenter part of the McQueen hen night chaos? And who is thrice-married Mercedes actually getting hitched to? With Stuart Manning also on location reprising his role as Mercy’s ex Russ Owen, could the pair be tying the knot for a second time?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.