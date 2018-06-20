World Cup 2018 TV schedule UK: Full fixture guide for every BBC and ITV match

Check out all the fixtures and results for every match at this year's Fifa World Cup, including full TV coverage details live on BBC and ITV Sport

The Fifa World Cup 2018 continues today with more action from the group stages.

In the UK live TV coverage is shared by the BBC and ITV. All matches will be shown on TV, with each broadcaster also providing a live online stream for all their World Cup matches.

For BBC games, the action will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website and on iPlayer. ITV meanwhile will have live online coverage via the ITV Hub.

There will also be full live radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT radio.

Check out the full fixture guide below, along with full coverage details for which channel each match is on. The final will be on Sunday 15th July 2018 in Moscow, Russia.

World Cup group stage fixtures and results – live on BBC and ITV

14 June

Russia v Saudi Arabia, 4pm ITV RESULT: Russia 5-0 Saudi Arabia

15 June

Egypt v Uruguay, 1pm BBC RESULT: Egypt 0-1 Uruguay

Morocco v Iran, 4pm ITV RESULT: Morocco 0-1 Iran

Portugal v Spain, 7pm BBC RESULT: Portugal 3-3 Spain

16 June

France v Australia, 11am BBC RESULT: France 2-1 Australia

Argentina v Iceland, 2pm ITV RESULT: Argentina 1-1 Iceland

Peru v Denmark, 5pm BBC RESULT: Peru 0-1 Denmark

Croatia v Nigeria, 8pm ITV RESULT: Croatia 2-0 Nigeria

17 June

Costa Rica v Serbia, 1pm ITV RESULT: Costa Rica 0-1 Serbia

Germany v Mexico, 4pm BBC RESULT: Germany 0-1 Mexico

Brazil v Switzerland, 7pm ITV RESULT: Brazil 1-1 Switzerland

18 June

Sweden v South Korea, 1pm ITV RESULT: Sweden 1-0 South Korea

Belgium v Panama, 4pm BBC RESULT: Belgium 3-0 Panama

Tunisia v England, 7pm BBC RESULT: Tunisia 1-2 England

19 June

Colombia v Japan, 1pm BBC RESULT: Colombia 1-2 Japan

Poland v Senegal, 4pm ITV RESULT: Poland 1-2 Senegal

Russia v Egypt, 7pm BBC RESULT: Russia 3-1- Egypt

20 June

Portugal v Morocco, 1pm BBC

Uruguay v Saudi Arabia, 4pm BBC

Iran v Spain, 7pm ITV

21 June

Denmark v Australia, 1pm ITV

France v Peru, 4pm ITV

Argentina v Croatia, 7pm BBC

22 June

Brazil v Costa Rica, 1pm ITV

Nigeria v Iceland, 4pm BBC

Serbia v Switzerland, 7pm BBC

23 June

Belgium v Tunisia, 1pm BBC

South Korea v Mexico, 4pm ITV

Germany v Sweden, 7pm ITV

24 June

England v Panama, 1pm BBC

Japan v Senegal, 4pm BBC

Poland v Colombia, 7pm ITV

25 June

Uruguay v Russia, 3pm ITV

Saudi Arabia v Egypt, 3pm ITV

Spain v Morocco, 7pm BBC

Iran v Portugal, 7pm BBC

26 June

Denmark v France, 3pm ITV

Australia v Peru, 3pm ITV

Iceland v Croatia, 7pm BBC

Argentina v Nigeria, 7pm BBC

27 June

South Korea v Germany, 3pm BBC

Mexico v Sweden, 3pm BBC

Serbia v Brazil, 7pm ITV

Switzerland v Costa Rica, 7pm ITV

28 June

Senegal v Colombia, 3pm BBC

Japan v Poland, 3pm BBC

England v Belgium, 7pm ITV

Panama v Tunisia, 7pm ITV

Last 16 fixtures

30 June

Winner Group C v Runner-up Group D, 3pm

Winner Group A v Runner-up Group B, 7pm

1 July

Winner Group B v Runner-up Group A, 3pm

Winner Group D v Runner-up Group C, 7pm

2 July

Winner Group E v Runner-up Group F, 3pm

Winner Group G v Runner-up GroupH, 7pm

3 July

Winner Group F v Runner-up Group E, 3pm

Winner Group H v Runner-up Group G, 7pm

Quarter-finals fixtures

6 July

Quarter-final 1, 3pm

Quarter-final 2, 7pm

7 July

Quarter-final 3, 3pm

Quarter-final 4, 7pm

Semi-final fixtures

10 July

Semi-final 1, 7pm ITV

11 July

Semi-final 2, 7pm BBC

14 July

Third-place play-off, 3pm ITV

Sunday 15th July

Final, 4pm live on BBC and ITV